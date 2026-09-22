It's been decades since I last visited Bozeman Hot Springs, and since that time, it has been significantly updated. My parents live just a few blocks away from the popular destination, and every time I drive by, I can't help but notice how much the place has changed over the years.

The old roller rink on the property (once used as a dance floor many years ago) is long gone. However, dancing is back at Bozeman Hot Springs when they host an EDM Night on November 8th.

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Images via YouTube/Tamara Williams & Company Real Estate Images via YouTube/Tamara Williams & Company Real Estate

An all-ages event with a non-traditional hot springs vibe.

Yes, I realize that many people like to go visit a Montana hot spring to relax, and perhaps your idea of relaxation doesn't include thumping bass speakers, lasers and lights, and costumed dancers frolicking around the pools.

BUT, this all-ages event does sound like a ton of fun, and for those who want to enjoy more of a party atmosphere while splashing in the hot springs pools, this will be a great opportunity.

Images via YouTube/Tamara Williams & Company Real Estate Images via YouTube/Tamara Williams & Company Real Estate

Fans seem pretty jacked about the EDM night at Bozeman Hot Springs

Comments on Facebook said:

Omg!!! Omg!!!! I’m gonna be bringing my kids to their first rave!!! Best night of the year there tbh, y'all goofy AF for not having this every month or 2. One of the best, still think about the year I played that beautiful venue

Bass by the Water 2026 is November 8th, from 7 to 10 PM. Normal weekend admission rates apply ($28 Adults w/ MT ID, slightly more for out-of-state guests, less for kids). Below is a video of a previous EDM Night.

About Bozeman Hot Springs

Bozeman Hot Springs has a long history of soothing aches and pains with its hot water pools. The first bathhouse on the property went up in 1879, ten years before Montana became a state.

The property has changed hands a few times over the decades, perhaps most notoriously after World War I, when the resort owner sold raffle tickets for $100 a piece for a chance to win the deed, along with chances to win several other parcels surrounding the springs.

700 tickets were sold, and a restaurant worker from Bozeman won the hot springs.

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