May the fourth be with you; today is Star Wars Day, the unofficial day where fans across the country celebrate the science fiction movie series. I was going to write this article as a roundup showing fans what events are happening around Billings for Star Wars Day, but I was sad to find out that there isn't anything happening. Not even any of the movie theaters in town are showing the Star Wars films. Why not?

The movie theaters would benefit from showing Star Wars

The popularity of the film series is immense, and it's one of the most successful film franchises in history. In my opinion, even showing the first film in the series, Star Wars Episode IV - A New Hope would bring massive audiences of fans who would just love to re-live the experience of seeing the film in a theater.

I'm sure it has something to do with film rights between Disney and the movie theaters. But, Disney promotes Star Wars Day every year on social media and on their online store. So, it shouldn't be that hard to set up an event.

Why do I think it's important to have an event?

Well, first of all, I'm a massive fan of pop culture and science fiction. As are many other residents of Billings. Second, think of the revenue that would be made for local theaters such as the Art House or the Babcock Theater. Other places in town have done interesting things on Star Wars Day, such as the Monte bar when they served a Baby Yoda drink. So, there's an audience for it. Why not take advantage of it? I'll be one of the first in line.

Get our free mobile app

For anyone who cares, I'll be proudly watching Star Wars today from the comfort of my home. It definitely would be better sitting in a theater with popcorn and candy watching the movie on the big screen though. What do you think? Would you watch a showing of Star Wars? Let us know.

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year