‘Mug Crawl’ Planned for Coffee Lovers in Downtown Billings
A limited number of tickets are available for the first ever Downtown Mug Crawl that promises to take residents on a "Coffee Scene adventure" through the heart of the Magic City.
Scheduled for Saturday, February 13 from 10am to 2pm by the Downtown Billings Alliance, the "mug crawl" will feature nine locations through downtown, and tickets for the event are $25.
Admission will include a mug, and tickets that can be redeemed at each of the nine locations where you can enjoy samples of coffee, tea, and other "energy boosting alternatives."
This interactive, pub crawl style event in Downtown Billings gives individuals an opportunity to explore and experience our downtown local coffee, tea, and caffeine alternative scene.
Here are the locations that will be participating in the first ever 'Mug Crawl', according to the Downtown Billings Alliance:
- Rock Creek Coffee Roasters – 124 N. Broadway
- Ebon Coffee Collective – 3024 2nd Ave N.
- Rail Line Coffee – 104 S. 29th Street
- City Brew Coffee – 27 N. 27th Street (in DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Billings)
- Campfire Blend Coffee Co. – 2815 Montana Ave.
- Legacy Coffee Roasters @ MoAv – 2501 Montana Ave.
- This House of Books: Tea House – 224 N. Broadway
- Well Pared – 2710 1st Ave N.
- Yesteryears Antique Mall – Latte & Italian Soda Fountain – 102 N. 29th Street
For more information about the Downtown Mug Crawl, CLICK HERE.
According to the Downtown Billings Alliance, check-in for the crawl will be at Rock Creek Coffee Roasters from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, February 14, 2021.