NAIA Cancels Women’s Basketball Championship in Billings

The NAIA Division I Women's Basketball National Championship, that was set to start on Wednesday at MetraPark, has been canceled due to developments with COVID-19.

According to a press release from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, all remaining winter championships have been canceled. This includes tournaments that are currently being played.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships. -Brad Cygan, NAIA Director of Athletics Communication.

The 40th Annual NAIA Division I Women's Tournament was to be held at First Interstate Arena from March 18-24. Refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets in advance.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday (3/11) that the upcoming Men's and Women's National Basketball Tournament will be played only with "essential staff and limited family" allowed to attend.