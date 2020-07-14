Nathaniel Rateliff's newest music video immortalizes quarantine: empty city streets, highways and dirt roads; quieted beaches and boardwalks; and once-bustling highways with few, if any, cars flying by. Readers can press play above to watch.

Rett Rogers shot Rateliff's "Time Stands" clip in Scotland, Tokyo, Brazil, Nigeria and California, per Rolling Stone, using drones. The singer-songwriter himself appears in only one shot: out in the mountainous wilderness, standing on a rock while holding a bouquet of flowers.

"Now you're pouring out your hate / At every difference you found / You won't even listen / To reason at all," Rateliff sings in lyrics written well before quarantine, but that are incredibly prescient. "Are you just too old / Or too young to carry? / Time stands in a duel / And I stand for you."

"Time Stands" comes from Rateliff's 2020 solo album, And It's Still Alright. The project is nominated for Album at the Year at the 2020 Americana Honors & Awards, which are set for September.

Rateliff rose to national fame with his band, the Night Sweats, with their 2015 single "S.O.B." The band's "You Worry Me" and "Hey Mama" also topped Billboard's Adult Alternative Songs chart, as did Rateliff's "And It's Still Alright."