National Finals Ski Joring Races in Red Lodge March 14-15

Ski Joring began as a form of transportation in Scandinavian countries, and turned in action packed competition across the western U.S.

Since 1980, the National Finals Ski Joring races have been held in Red Lodge. This is where cowboy life and extreme skiing come together.

The Home of Champions Rodeo Grounds in Red Lodge will host the two-day event March 14-15.

Teams of horse, rider and skier negotiate a 700+ foot course, the horse and rider taking a track to the inside of the course while the skier in tow, negotiates 20-some slalom gates and four jumps in hopes of completing two fast, clean runs.

Gates open at 10am on March 14 and 15 for the National Finals Ski Joring Races, with races beginning at 11am. A climbing wall, wagon rides, warming tent, and s’mores station will be available for family fun.

A chili cookoff will be held on Sunday at the Ski Joring Races, with prizes awarded for Top 3. CLICK HERE for entry into chili cookoff.