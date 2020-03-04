Red Lodge Winter Fest Opens Friday, Runs Through March 15

During the first two weeks of March, Red Lodge becomes "the winter activity headquarters," with activities and entertainment planned for nine days.

Winter Fest kicks off this Friday (3/6) at 5:30pm with the Winter Carnival Cardboard Classic Parade through downtown Red Lodge. Live music will follow at the Pollard Pub starting at 6:30pm. The Backcountry Film festival wraps up night one of Winter Fest at the Roman Theater beginning at 7pm.

Winter Carnival goes on all day Saturday (3/7) at Red Lodge Mountain, highlighted by the Torchlight Parade and Fireworks at 7pm.

The Torchlight parade consists of skiers and riders, snaking their way down the mountain, from the top of Grizzly Peak, to Limited, and down Pine Ridge; all while carrying bamboo with torches attached.

Winter Fest's first weekend wraps up Sunday (3/8) at Red Lodge Ales with a Monster Dog Pull beginning at 12noon.

Here's the rest of the entertainment schedule for Winter Fest 2020 in Red Lodge, MT:

Tuesday, March 10: Pint Night at Red Lodge Ales to crown 2019 Winter Fest King & Queen from 5:30-8pm.

Wednesday, March 11: Winter Fest Moonless Ski Red Lodge Nordic Center at 5:30pm.

Thursday, March 12: Dance contest at The Willows begins at 6pm.

Friday, March 13: Live Music at the The Pollard Pub.

Saturday, March 14:

12:00 - National Finals Ski-Joring Races at the Red Lodge Fair Grounds

2:00 - Critter Classic at Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary

6:00 - Ski Joring Calcutta at Bull & Bear Ballroom

6:30pm - Live Music at the The Pollard Pub

9:00 - Live Music at the Snow Creek - Steve Frame & The Western Rebels

Sunday, March 15: National Finals Ski Joring Races at the Red Lodge Fair Grounds begins at 12noon. Foster and Logan's Pub will host the Ski Joring awards ceremony beginning at 5pm.