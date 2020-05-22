New Bagel Shop Opens in Downtown Billings

There's a new bagel shop in Downtown Billings called The Sourdough Bagel (219 N. 29th St) and if you like bagels, you'll have to give them a try. They're excellent. We got to enjoy them last week when a co-worker brought a couple of dozen to the office. They didn't last long. I'm embarrassed to tell you that I ate three of them.

It's been a week since they opened (5/15) and I've now been back to The Sourdough Bagel twice. The first time was earlier this week at around 11 a.m. and they were completely sold out. I tried again a day or two later at like 9:30 a.m. and this time I was lucky enough to snag one of their "everything" bagels. Toasted with butter is how I like them. I was really craving one of their pretzel bagels (SO GOOD!), but they were already gone for the day.

I had the pleasure of chatting with The Sourdough Bagel owner, Bonnie Perkins. With a cheerful laugh and a bright spirit, she was fun to talk with. During our conversation she was momentarily brought to joyful tears by a floral delivery that had arrived from a thankful customer. I asked her a little bit about her business and what inspired her to open a retail front.

It began when Grand Bagel closed a couple of years ago. Being a big bagel fan, Bonnie was encouraged by her husband to try making her own. I asked her if it was a secret family recipe and I was a little surprised when she told me that she knew basically nothing about making bagels before she started. After reading every book in the library about bagels and spending eight months perfecting her recipe, Bonnie had developed a keeper. She originally wasn't planning on opening a retail front and her little bagel business was primarily a wholesaler.

They're now selling 350 - 500 bagels per day from the storefront and are continuing to ramp up daily production to meet demand (they've been selling out almost every day). They just added an additional employee and are planning on adding breakfast and lunch sandwiches to the menu in the near future.

The Sourdough Bagel shop is a block north of the Sassy Biscuit and Brockel's Chocolates (across from the parking garage). You'll have to look closely to see the signage. Get there early for the best selection and give them a try next time you need bagels. I promise you will be impressed.