More than 25,000 people attended the inaugural Yellowstone International Airshow in 2023, and event organizers anticipate big crowds again this year. Aviation buffs from across the state and region will make their way to Billings Logan International Airport for two big days, where the legendary Blue Angels are the stars of the show.

If you would like to watch the Blue Angels, but don't want to pay $55 for a ticket, park a million miles away, sit in a dusty (and likely hot) field all afternoon, then fight traffic on the way home... There is another option.

Read More: Yellowstone International Air Show Schedule And What To Expect

Vincent Alban, Getty Images Vincent Alban, Getty Images

Watch the airshow from 22 stories up.

The DoubleTree Hotel at 27 N. 27th St in Downtown Billings is hosting a Yellowstone International Airshow Watch Party on Saturday, August 22, from 10:30 AM to 4 PM. The party will take place high atop the hotel on the 22nd floor (the former Petroleum Club).

Graphic courtesy DoubleTree by Hilton, Billings Graphic courtesy DoubleTree by Hilton, Billings

Trust me, this is one of the best views in town.

For nearly a decade, I've come to work every day on the 23rd floor of the DoubleTree, where our Townsquare Media studios and offices are located. And the view from up here never gets old. Daily, I watch airplanes take off and land from my studio window.

The 22nd floor provides the same vantage point, with floor-to-ceiling windows and a 360-degree view of the city.

Park in the garage and ride the elevators to the top. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Park in the garage and ride the elevators to the top. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Tickets for the Watch Party are affordable.

Adult tickets are just $20; kids 12 and under are $12. Each ticket includes one complimentary beverage. A cash bar and light bites will be available, and there is plenty of validated parking available in the attached parking garage.

Annie Bokma, DoubleTree by Hilton Director of Sales, said they're planning several games and activities at the watch party, including a paper airplane toss and other fun.

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Enjoy the airshow in air-conditioned comfort.

I see this as an attractive option for seniors, those with mobility issues, kids with sensory issues, and for folks who can't make it to the airport during the show, for whatever reason.

No, you won't be able to see a few of the low-flying maneuvers or other attractions at the airshow, but you'll still get a bird's-eye view of most of the action. For $20, that seems like a pretty good deal. Get tickets on Eventbrite HERE.

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