New Chef Elevating the Menu at Billings Petroleum Club

The Petroleum Club, located on the 22nd floor of the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Billings has an interesting history. Founded by an oilman named H.F. “Tax” King, the club first opened its doors in 1954 next door to the long-gone Stockman Bar and Cafe, a block down the street from its current location. In 1960 the club moved to the Northern Hotel and in 1981 they moved to the top of the newly built Sheraton Hotel. The Sheraton at one point was the Radisson and is now the DoubleTree.

When you hop off the elevator, you can almost feel the history among the rich, darkly paneled hallways that lead to what is arguably the best view in Billings.

It's been a year or so since I last dined at the Petroleum Club. The service and views were fantastic, but I recall not being overly impressed by the food. It was good, but it wasn't great. It was so unremarkable that I don't even remember what I ate. Probably a steak. Plus, I ordered a dirty martini (possibly one of the easiest drinks in the world to make) and somehow the bartender's attempt fell short.

Fast forward. Yesterday (1/27) I caught up with Jeremy Evans, the new head chef at the Petroleum Club, along with GM Matthew Melvin. Evans has been cooking in Billings kitchens for years, with stops at Walkers and the 406. After a two-year hiatus from the restaurant industry, he couldn't resist the opportunity to join the Petroleum Club about a month ago and has quickly started developing exciting new menu items.

As the club's older members start to age out, they're working hard to attract new members with innovative food and drink pairings, along with special theme nights and events. They're offering 30-day trial memberships for just $30 if you'd like to "try before you buy." It really is a cool place. Come check it out if you get a chance.