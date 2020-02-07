New Inductees for MT Football Hall of Fame [DETAILS]

There's a new batch of Montanans getting ready to be inducted into the Montana Football Hall of Fame- including Plentywood's Dan Carpenter, the former Griz and NFL kicker.

I caught up with Dan and several other former pro football players from Montana at last year's Montana Football Hall of Fame Banquet- and it was a great time. The banquet is coming up again on March 28th in Billings.

Rick Halmes joined us recently on the radio to preview the newest batch of inductees. Here's the audio:

If you'd like to attend the upcoming Montana Football Hall of Fame banquet, you can click here for details. Here's a list of the 2020 inductees:

PLAYERS

LEGACY SELECTION

VICTOR LINSKOG, Roundup High School, Stanford University, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers (Scout)

SUPPORT CATEGORY

BRENT MUSBURGER, Billings native, Long-Time Professional Broadcaster

MARTY MORNHINWEG, U of M, Coach (Lions, Eagles, Giants, Ravens)

By the way, last year just before the banquet kicked off, I was in Plentywood for the big Farm Expo put on by KATQ radio. I was able to catch up with Dan's wife Kaela Carpenter...she's teaching the Helena-native a thing or two about ranching, and is great to chat with. Check out our conversation below, along with Jim Nielsen from KATQ.