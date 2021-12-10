New Restaurant, Wellness Center Coming to Gable Road in Billings

Driving on the interstate between Laurel and Billings every day, I've been watching the construction progress of a fairly large building taking shape. You may have noticed it as well. The structure is located near the train tracks, towards the back parking lot of By All Means Brewery and Get Air trampoline park on Gable Road.

I've heard a bunch of wild rumors about what the building is going to be, but today I confirmed it will be the new location for Central Wellness. The new building will greatly expand the company's square footage and the building is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2022.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

Meanwhile, groundbreaking is underway at the front of the lot.

Toward the front of the parking lot at 1400 S. 24th St West (basically, right across from Jake's), heavy equipment was on the ground and crews have started ripping up a large portion of the parking lot toward the street. An employee I spoke with on-site told me this is going to become a new Brazilian grill-style restaurant called Carve. I forgot to ask for a spelling clarification, so perhaps it will be spelled cleverly with a "k", like Karve.

The project comes from Billings-based Griffin Development. With offices on Montana Ave, the company has been involved in a number of residential, commercial, and retail projects around the area. A call to their office for more details on the restaurant project was not immediately returned.

Photo by Michael Foth, Townsquare Media

Don't be surprised to see more development in the neighborhood.

The West End seems to be the place to be for businesses in Billings, and this area will surely continue to experience infill as remaining vacant lots attract new development and businesses. Gable Road is a busy, easy-to-access street and growth seems to attract growth. We're looking forward to seeing what else comes to the area.