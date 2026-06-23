If you've got kids (or if you're an adult who still slows down to watch an excavator at work), you'll want to mark your calendar for one of the coolest free family events of the summer.

The Big Machine Petting Zoo returns to the Billings Public Library on Saturday, June 27, from 10 AM to Noon. Now in its fourth year, this popular event gives visitors of all ages the chance to get up close and personal with some seriously impressive equipment.

Read More: How To Keep Pets Calm During July Fourth Fireworks

Courtesy of Billings Public Library, used with permission Courtesy of Billings Public Library, used with permission

This isn't your typical petting zoo.

Instead of goats and sheep, you'll find fire trucks, tow trucks, construction equipment, emergency vehicles, and assorted City of Billings machines parked throughout the library lot. Kids can climb up for a closer look, talk with operators, and learn how these massive machines work.

I've attended this event before, and it's always packed with excited kids pointing at flashing lights, giant tires, and equipment that's usually seen only from behind a car window.

Courtesy of Billings Public Library, used with permission Courtesy of Billings Public Library, used with permission

Library officials say visitors will have the opportunity to touch and view the vehicles while learning directly from the people who operate them every day. From fire trucks to construction equipment, there's no shortage of things to explore.

Courtesy of Billings Public Library, used with permission Courtesy of Billings Public Library, used with permission

The event is free, open to all ages, and no registration is required.

A heads-up if you're planning to attend: the Billings Public Library parking lot will close beginning at 6 PM on Friday, June 26, to make room for the equipment. Street parking downtown is generally free on Saturdays, although ongoing construction projects could impact availability in some areas.

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Did you know the library can help preserve your treasured memories?

The Memory Lab at Billings Public Library is an awesome resource. The free service helps people digitize old VHS tapes, cassette recordings, photographs, slides, and even 8mm film reels. Reservations are required, but it's a fantastic way to preserve family memories before they disappear forever.

7 Smart Ways to Cut Summer Energy Bills in Montana Looking for ways to lower your monthly power bill? Check out our photo gallery packed with simple, practical tips that can help reduce energy use at home and potentially save you money all year long. From everyday habits to easy home upgrades, these ideas can make a real difference. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon