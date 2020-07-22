New Science: A Little Pandemic Sarcasm

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

We learn more and more each day about COVID-19. The Associated Press is reporting that in Colorado starting Monday, they will not serve alcohol after 10 p.m. That's a new breakthrough. Now, in Colorado, you don't have to wear a mask if you are under 10 but in Montana, if you are older than five you must wear a mask. Apparently, if you're close to the health department, you are immune from all regulations, too. I went by Riverstone Health yesterday and there was a group of four people outside. All were within six feet of each other and all were mask-less. Not only that, but they also appeared to all be sharing a drink without properly sanitizing. All this was taking place within 100 feet of their front door. Good thing that wasn't a business or restaurant or they would have to go see the Principal. Or wait, they'd have to Zoom the Principal, I think. I don't quite know the rules on that yet either. Have a great day and we'll see ya tomorrow at 5.