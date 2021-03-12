RiverStone Health Offering COVID-19 Testing for Travelers

Credit: Mario Tama, Getty Images

To assist those who are traveling to certain destinations, and need to meet the 72-hour deadline for a negative COVID-19 test, RiverStone Health announced they have begun offering tests for travelers.

According to the press release, the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic will have molecular COVID-19 tests available for $111, and will offer them by appointment only at 406-247-3382.

Credit: Matthew Horwood/Stringer, Getty Images

The test RiverStone Health is currently offering to travelers will not be accepted in Hawaii, according to the press release. Hawaii is only using "designated partners" for their COVID-19 testing, and can be found by clicking HERE.

Travelers should check COVID-19 testing requirements at their destination before departing, with current regulations changing rapidly both domestically, and internationally.

Free, drive-through COVID-19 testing will continue to be provided at 2173 Overland Avenue, Monday through Friday from 8:30am to 2:30pm.

Both a rapid test with results in 20 minutes and a molecular test that is sent to the state public health lab are available to anyone age 5 and older. -RiverStone Health

It typically takes 3 to 5 days for COVID-19 test results to return from the Montana state lab, according to the press release.

Unified Health Command also announced that first dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the week of March 15, are expected to have a total of 2,340 first dose appointments available. For those who are currently qualified to receive a vaccination, appointments can be made by clicking HERE.

Here are the first dose clinics planned for Cedar Hall at MetraPark next week:

  • Wednesday, March 17: 8 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 4:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 18: 8 –11:30 a.m. AND 1 – 4:30 p.m.
  • Friday, March 19: 8 – noon.

Phone appointments will be taken starting at 9am on Monday (3/15) by calling 406.651.6596. Appointments have been saved for people without the ability to schedule online, according to the press release.

CLICK HERE to see the details about the First-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Week of March 15.

