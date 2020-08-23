No Burn The Point .. Sadly COVID-19 Strikes Again

With so many live events being cancelled or pushed back this year because of COVID-19, the Chase Hawks Memorial Association fundraiser Burn the Point is no different. In a press release from Teddi Vogel, Executive Director of the Hawks Memorial Association, the committee has with heavy hearts decided to cancel this years Burn the Point parade and car show.

"This is a decision the board did not take lightly, or easily concede. We want everyone to know that every possible avenue was explored, all possible alternative ideas were considered, and it simply came down to this decision. This year, we faced many challenges and despite our best efforts, some of those challenges could not be overcome. The safety of our community and integrity of our organizations are both too great to risk."

Over the past 17 years, Burn the Point, which was to be held September 4th & 5th is a major fundraiser for The Chase Hawks Memorial Association. The Chase Hawks Memorial Association is a nonprofit organization the helps support neighbors in crisis with financial assistance. Vogel went on to express the committees gratitude and thanks to everyone involved in making Burn the Point a successful event each year.

"We want to give a special thanks to all our sponsors who so generously supported us this year and in years past. We hope you will continue to be a part of Burn the Point and the Chase Hawks Memorial Association family."

More information can be found on their website at chasehawks.com.

