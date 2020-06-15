Oktoberfest Restaurant Closing, Food Truck Will Continue

Downtown Billings lost one of its most popular restaurants over the weekend when Lilac served their last meal. Now on the west end, a favorite spot for German food announced it will close in upcoming weeks.

According to an announcement posted on their Instagram account, Oktoberfest German Restaurant owners Ernie and Birgitt Adams said they "would have never guessed this would be our reality." Dining room tables at the restaurant were "packed" right up to the day that stay-at-home orders were enacted, according to the post.

Oktoberfest German Restaurant will close the doors of their 3839 Grand Avenue location on July 3, but the food truck will continue to serve around the area. If you have Oktoberfest gift certificates, they will be honored until the July 3 restaurant closing, or they will take them at the food truck.

We are glad that you chose Oktoberfest to spend your time and we are proud to be a part of so many of your great memories. To each of you, we wish you and yours health and safety in these difficult times. -Ernie and Birgitt Adams, Owners