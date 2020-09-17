Enter your number to get our free mobile app

All bias aside, is Joe Biden medically fit to be president for four years? He is almost 78 and is in failing health. When President Trump was elected people wanted his medical records and questioned if he was fit to be president. Remember, he's the one in charge of the button when dealing with North Korea. Joe Biden's condition is no fault of his own, but I don't think he will be able to handle four grueling years as president. The call secretary and nuke buttons better be in separate rooms if he wins. It's really not fair to Democrats that he was put in this position to start with. It was even questioned during the primary but has since faded. Old Joe is Old Joe. If elected he won't be able to perform the duties of President of the United States. See you tomorrow at 5.