One Big Sky Takes Another Turn

Q2 reports the ongoing saga of the One Big Sky Center project has taken another turn. What was once a plan for a $165 million dollar center with a tower has been toned down.

The project, now called One Big Sky District Development, drew some excitement at the First Interstate Bank Operations Center meeting among the partners on Wednesday afternoon. Some of those involved in the project talked about raising and investing $675,000. Big Sky Economic Development would serve as the contracting agent with the Hammes Company.

The strategy partners also include the city, the Billings Chamber, Visit Billings and Downtown Billings. Some of the $675,000 still needs to be raised, and the Billings City Council will soon vote on whether to contribute $100,000.

Officials with the Hammes Company have pledged to invest about $1.2 million toward the project.