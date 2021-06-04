One Montana Grizzly Bear Found Dead, Three Recently Euthanized

The past couple of weeks have not been kind to Grizzlies in Montana, as a result of three separate incidents.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that they are investigating the death of a grizzly bear up the North Fork of the Flathead River. A couple of weeks ago, a landowner reported finding the carcass. Montana Game Wardens responded and investigated the death. The sub-adult male bear, estimated to be 2 years old, was wearing a GPS radio collar that had been fitted from a previous management capture by FWP earlier this year. Based on the radio collar data, the bear is believed to have died the night of May 16.

Also, bear management specialists euthanized a pair of grizzly bears after numerous depredations on llamas, sheep, goat and chickens over time near Whitefish. FWP specialists captured an adult female grizzly bear and its yearling earlier this week. The decision was made to kill both bears due to their history of livestock depredations and in consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The bears most recently entered an enclosure holding numerous animals on private property and killed a llama. The bear pushed through a gate to enter the pen where the llama was located along with other animals, including six wallaroos. FWP staff responded to assist the landowner and continue efforts to capture the bears.

Finally, a male grizzly was euthanized Wednesday after a series of calf depredations across five ranches in the Dupuyer area. The 6-year-old bear weighing nearly 450 pounds was first tagged as a non-target capture east of Dupuyer in 2019, and bear managers identified it this spring by images collected on game cameras set at depredation sites. Despite repeated attempts, they were unable to trap the bear and it was shot when it returned to feed on one of the depredations along Dupuyer Creek late Wednesday evening.

If you see a bear near your residence in central or north central Montana, please report the activity as soon as possible to Wesley Sarmento at 450-1097, Chad White at 788-4755, or your local FWP office.