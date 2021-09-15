Only 2 Years Old, Heeler Mix in Billings is Waiting to Be Adopted

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 2-year old male Heeler mix named Coupe. He's waiting to be adopted at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this sweet boy:

Coupe is a super bright star. He’s incredibly smart and very friendly, too! He gets along with most other dogs and would likely enjoy having a dog friend to play with.

CLICK HERE to find out more about adoption, or to set up meeting with Coupe at YVAS.

Credit: YVAS

UPDATE: Last weeks featured dog, Zeus the 11-year old Lab / Catahoula mix has found his person. Thanks for helping us get all the wonderful pets at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter into their forever homes.

Credit; Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

If you would like to volunteer some of your time to the animals in need, the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has monthly Volunteer Orientation. The next orientation is set for this Saturday, September 18 at the shelter located at 1735 Monad Road.

All YVAS Volunteers must be at least 10 years old. Volunteers under the age of 16 must be accompanied during all volunteer activities by an adult who is also a trained YVAS volunteer. Volunteers under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian signature in order to participate in shelter activities.

Space is limited for the monthly Volunteer Orientation, with registration required for attendance.

CLICK HERE to get more info about the YVAS Volunteer Orientation.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds