Open Your Hearts: St Jude Country Cares is Happening NOW

Cat Country 102.9 has joined our friends at St Jude Children's Research Hospital for Country Cares 2025. Created by Alabama frontman Randy Owen in 1989, the annual, nationwide radiothon has become one of St Jude's most successful fundraising events.

Throughout the day today and tomorrow (2/6 - 2/7), you'll hear stories of hope from children, parents, and researchers at St Jude. Some of these stories can be quite emotional, especially if you have a soft heart or have kids. To become a St Jude Partner in Hope, call 1-800-372-4999 or click HERE to donate online.

Pledge just $19 a month on your card and you'll receive a This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt, just like the one Lainey Wilson is wearing in the picture below.

Visiting the expansive St Jude campus in Memphis, TN, is an eye-opener. Children of all ages from every corner of the US and the world come to St Jude for life-saving cancer treatments. Parents never receive a bill for travel, food, accommodations, and medical treatment at St Jude.

The cutting-edge cancer research at St Jude is shared freely with hospitals around the world. As founder Danny Thomas said, "No child should die in the dawn of life." Become a Partner in Hope now. Call 1-800-372-4999.

