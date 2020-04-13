Paul Imagines a Conversation Between Robins

I had two robins on my driveway yesterday and I can only imagine what the conversation was about. "You're the one who wanted to live closer to your mother" or "This is the last winter I want to spend here." Crazy stuff but it will soon be spring and then it will be "we need a bigger nest since you won't do any work on this one" or "can you use those worms for something other than fishing?" I think all species are ready for a break and things to get back to normal.See ya tomorrow at 5.

5 Places to Take Your RV in Montana