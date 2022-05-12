Paul’s Encounter With The Strongest Man He’s Ever Met

While I was sitting down for lunch over the weekend I turned on the TV and the world's strongest man competition was on. Some amazing things were performed by some exceptionally large men.

It reminded me of the strongest man I had ever seen. When I was about 16, my friends and I were going to a Reds game and were down by the river where the trains went by quite often. While we were messing around there as most kids did, we came upon this man who used to work for the railroad sitting there by the tracks.

Get our free mobile app

He told us a couple of stories about unloading circus animals and sorts when he challenged us to a strength contest. He bet us five dollars that he could pick up a five-gallon bucket of water. Well, who couldn't do that, right?

But he said he could do it with a shovel... What? No way.

And he did.

Young handsome strong man doing exercises in gym Credit Getty/ThinkStock loading...

I've never seen anyone ever able to do that again. Being 16-year-old kids we all tried it of course and couldn't budge it. It's just one of those things that I guess you have to be wired right to do.

Some people can really jump and run for no reason other than that's what God gave them. Later on, I thought about how many times he must have been able to get five dollars out of some innocent person passing by. Nonetheless, it still amazes me whenever I think about it.

Truly one of the strongest men I've ever seen.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.