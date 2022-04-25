Paul’s New Era in Branding and Parenting

So yesterday it dried up enough that we could get some branding done. I like to say "Let's Go Brandin'" ... get it? Anyway, I thought yesterday, that this is the first time that I never had any of my kids there to help. I guess it's a new era now for me because they are all off doing their own things.

I frequently get asked for updates: Well for two of them, hell if I know half the time. My girls are really good at keeping in touch. In fact, I talk to them at least once a week. The boys however are a different story.

Get our free mobile app

I get it, but I always tried to talk to my parents at least every Sunday. John is still doing his NBA 2 K thing but I have only heard from him twice since March 5th. Jake is busy fine-tuning his craft as a surgeon and he is getting married next month so I can see how he is preoccupied with his big day.

The absence of any of them though for branding is a reality I'm just going to have to deal with. I can't say that I blame them either, I was the same way when I was younger and your priorities are different.

The one thing I do know is that if they could have, they would have been there. All four of them have strong feelings about the ranch and for that I'm grateful.

In the words of my daughter Maddy as she said on one of her Christmas cards: "Even though I may be hundreds of miles away, my heart will always remain in Montana."

Love them kids...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.