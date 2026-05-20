When Miss Lady came through our studio door this morning, I thought she was a medium-sized adult dog. Nope. This cutie is essentially a puppy, at approximately five months old.

Lady is an Anatolian Shepherd mix, said Izzy Zalesnky, Community Outreach Coordinator at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Lady will likely grow up to be a very large dog, somewhere between 80 and 120 pounds.

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The pup arrived at the YVAS as a stray.

Unfortunately, nobody responded when staffers at YVAS repeatedly attempted to contact the number on her collar, nor did her former human(s) come to claim her. Now, Lady is ready for a loving, stable, forever home.

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She is an intelligent dog, bred for a purpose.

Anatolian Shepherds are an ancient livestock guardian dog breed originally from Turkey. Unlike many cowdogs, they are not meant for herding purposes. Instead, they are flock protectors.

The breed was built to watch over sheep and goats from predators like wolves, jackals, and even bears. They’re independent thinkers, and Lady would do best with someone familiar with the breed's needs and temperament.

Her "eyeliner" is on point. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Her "eyeliner" is on point. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Indoors or out, Lady is built for Montana.

Anatolians are typically not hyper dogs, and they usually won't demand non-stop play activities. However, they do need space, secure fencing, a job or purpose, and mental stimulation.

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If you're an apartment dweller, Lady may not be the ideal pet for you. If you've got an acre or two where she could "guard" the perimeter, she would be in heaven.

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Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you need a job or if you need workers fast, reach out to the employment specialists at Advanced Employment to learn how they can help you "Get the Job Done, Right!"

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