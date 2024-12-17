Unleash the Free Tickets: PBR 2025 Returns to Billings Apr 12-13

The PBR returns to Billings on April 12-13, 2025. Credit Canva/PBR

2025 is right around the corner and the New Year will bring a slate of fun events back to MetraPark in Billings. Returning for its 30th year, Professional Bull Riders will take over the Magic City again on April 12 - 13.

The event draws the best bull riders in the world, and the competition and bulls are fierce. The Billings stop is just two regular-season PBR stops before the World Finals in Texas.

Photo/graphic provided by PBR
Win complimentary tickets to Cooper Tires PBR Billings Unleash The Beast

At Townsquare Media Billings, we're big fans of the PBR and to show our support, we've got a stack of free tickets to this year's event.

Good luck. We'll reach out via text if you're a winner.

Photo by W. J. Oliver/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images
Fun fact: Montana's oldest rodeo turns 100 years old this year.

Cowboys have been doing rodeo stuff for as long as there have been Cowboys. Who can rope a steer the fastest? Who can stay on a bucking horse or bull the longest? These American West challenges likely played out frequently as unorganized competitions in early Montana.

However, Montana's first official rodeo is noted as the Wild Horse Stampede in Wolf Point, MT. The "Grandaddy of Them All" was first held in 1915. The PRCA says the annual July rodeo is, "number one in cowboy winnings, rodeo stock, hospitality and organization."

