Peeps Over Politics

I have had a few political discussions recently with friends that I know vote differently than I do. Some of them got nasty. So, today I want to discuss Peeps. Yes, the little marshmallow candies.

I couldn't find them at peeps.com because that website is unclaimed as of this morning. I had to go to peepsbrand.com. I was looking to see how many colors they make. At least six, but there might be more.

I learned that there is also a Peeps Chicks and Bunny cereal. Along with a limited-edition Fruit Loops/Peeps pop.

How about some Peeps recipe ideas? I found one where you get out your biggest glass Pyrex dish and put down a layer of Peeps, cover them in Rice Krispies, add another layer of Peeps, and top with butter. Then, put them in the oven and let all of it melt together and goodness happens.

According to mentalfloss.com, "5.5 million Peeps are made every day" and "approximately 2 billion Peeps [were] produced in 2014."

I always loved getting them as a kid. My mom was very strict about not letting us have too much sugar. We could have one candy bar or can of pop a day. That was it. So, we thought we were really getting away with something by eating those sugary treats.

Some other Peeps knowledge that I've found while clicking around this morning. There are actual, organized groups of Peeps haters! And they post pictures of all sorts of ways that their particular "Peep" dies.

One Peep died tied to some toy train tracks. Another was used to help sight in a rifle. I also saw a video where four Peeps were all lined up together and then shot with silly string.

See, I'm not the only one with too much time on my hands.