Summer is winding down, and everything seems to be coming at us faster. The days are rapidly getting shorter in Big Sky Country; fairs, street dances, and outdoor rodeos are wrapping up, and there is a tiny, itty-bitty hint of fall in recent overnight temperatures.

My kids are heading back to school, and everyone is trying to cram in last-minute fun stuff before the end of summer. Time and money seem to be in short supply for a lot of us. Enter the scene: the beloved grilled cheese sandwich.

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One more flip. Credit Michael Foth, TSM One more flip. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

My family loves grilled cheese.

Even when we're not doing budget dinners, grilled cheese is in frequent rotation. Fast, comforting, not-really-very-healthy, grilled cheese. Dip it in tomato soup, ketchup (or don't), they're always good.

I know... I need to toss the cutting board. Credit Michael Foth, TSM I know... I need to toss the cutting board. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Here's the question... butter or mayonnaise for your grilled cheese?

I've always made grilled cheese sandwiches with butter, just like my mom and my grandma. My great-grandmother might have used lard, tallow, bacon grease, or whatever fat was available to make grilled cheese sando's, but as far as I know, I come from a long line of butter people.

A few years ago, I clicked some link about the "Amazing Way to Make the Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches Ever!" (or something like that) using mayonnaise instead of butter to toast the bread. Intrigued, I tried it. And tried it a few times more.

Paper plates. Cause it's lazy-dinner grilled cheese night. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Paper plates. Cause it's lazy-dinner grilled cheese night. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

I'll stick with butter.

Mayonnaise does work, and when I'm feeling super lazy because I don't have any thawed-out butter, I'll still use it occasionally. The taste and crispness with mayo is different. Not bad, just different.

Wanna try other options? I mentioned bacon grease earlier, and I do like that flavor a lot on grilled cheese. A Food & Wine writer tested 6 different fatty oils, and now I want to give coconut oil a shot next time I make grilled cheese sandwiches. Maybe you're more of an olive oil person?

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