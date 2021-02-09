Billings Police reports "minor injuries" following a two vehicle crash on Tuesday (2/9) near Terry Park, with one vehicle causing damage to a residence.

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, emergency crews responded to a report of an "injury crash" around 1:30pm this afternoon (Tuesday) at the intersection of 6th Street West and Miles Avenue.



Billings Police closed the intersection just before 2pm, and had been rerouting traffic while they investigated the accident. BPD also says injuries to those involved were "minor," and the damage to the home was considered " very minor."



According to the post from Sgt. Winden of the Billings Police Department, icy roads and alcohol are "believed to be contributors to the crash."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.