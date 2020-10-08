Picnic Planned to Celebrate Kiwanis 100th Anniversary

An anniversary celebration for Kiwanis International is planned for later this month, with a picnic scheduled for members of local clubs.

According to a Billings Kiwanis Club press release, all Billings-area Kiwanis club members and their friends are invited to join the 100th-anniversary celebration picnic on Tuesday, October 13 at Kiwanis Park beginning at 5:30 p.m.

A meal will be provided, followed by an introduction of guests, a short presentation of Kiwanis history, and details of what the club is currently doing for the youth in the Billings community.

The Billings Kiwanis Club’s main source of fund raising comes from the selling and renewing the Kiwanis Magic City License Plate at the Yellowstone County Motor Vehicle Center, along with Summer Movies-Under-the-Stars.

All adult guests are invited to the Kiwanis picnic to meet current members and to find out more about what the club does in the community. If you attend, organizers ask that you bring a non-perishable food item for the Billings Food Bank.

The anniversary celebration picnic will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be held at Kiwanis Park, located near Rehberg Lane. Turn north off Rimrock Road at Sycamore, then turn left on Gregory Lane. Park is just one short block away.

