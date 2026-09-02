When Duke showed up at our studio this morning, I instantly recognized him. A few weeks ago, my teenager convinced me to sign us up for Yellowstone Valley Animals Shelter's "Hiking Hounds" outreach.

They do these hikes on the last Sunday of the month throughout the summer, and it's a neat way to interact with some of the shelter dogs. Basically, you meet at the shelter, they assign ready-to-adopt dogs to participants, and then participants caravan to the hike location.

Last weekend, it was at Two Moon Park, and Duke was one of the pups on the adventure. Side note: there are two dates left for Hiking Hounds, September 27 and October 24. It was a lot of fun.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Duke is a two-year-old hound mix.

This happy-go-lucky fella is a large-ish, energetic dog. He loves to be busy, ideally with you by his side. Duke was surrendered to YVAS about a week ago because his human(s) had to move and were unable to keep him.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Adopt Duke at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Duke gets along well with other dogs and will sit when prompted with a treat. He could use a little bit of leash training, but otherwise he is a great dog. He's quite handsome, too.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Need a job? Hit up Advanced Employment

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you need work or workers, reach out to the HR pros at Advanced Employment.

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