Popular Montana Ski Resort Adds Exciting New Feature This Season

We've still got a couple weeks of summer left, but I know a lot of people are already looking ahead to the holidays - especially those who are ready to go out and get their skiing and snowboarding on.

And if you're heading out to Big Sky Resort in Bozeman this season, you may notice something different while you're there: Workers at the resort are currently in the process of installing the fastest six-person chairlift in the entire country.

That means things are going to start moving a lot more quickly at the resort, and the improvement will help people move through the mountain a lot faster. Their current chairlift takes you up the mountain in about 12 minutes; this one gets you up there in about 7. That's almost double the speed!

Plus, the new chairlift boasts heated seats, a weatherproof bubble, individual headrests and footrests, and more. The goal is to continue this trajectory over the next few years, and by 2025, Big Sky Resort hopes to be more technologically advanced than any other lift network on the entire continent.

It's a bold move, but I'm betting skiers will appreciate it as more and more people travel out to Montana every year. Big Sky Resort opens for the season on Thanksgiving Day, and they hope to have the new chairlift installed for the opening.

Are you excited to check out the new chairlift at Big Sky Resort this year?

