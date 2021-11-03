Montana’s First Ultra-Luxury Five-Star Resort Sets Opening Date

The first ultra-luxury five-star resort in Montana is set to open on December 15 in Big Sky. The resort will be located in the Spanish Peaks Mountain Club.

Montage Big Sky is unlike any other resort in Montana and will be the first of its kind once it opens. The resort will feature a hotel with 150 guestrooms and will also include 39 private residences with ski-in/ski-out access to Big Sky Resort. That's just one of the many perks you'll get if you book a stay at Montage Big Sky.

Montage Big Sky will also have four restaurants, a private bowling alley, an ice skating rink, a tubing hill, and more! You can also relax at Spa Montage, an 11,000 square foot nature-inspired sanctuary that will feature his and hers relaxation lounges, heated plunge pools and steam rooms. There's also an outdoor heated pool with hot tubs.

www.montagehotels.com

Montage Big Sky has a partnership with Cadillac and guests will have complimentary local transportation in the newest luxury vehicles from Cadillac. A golf simulator and hockey simulator are currently under construction and are expected to open in February 2022.

Hotels rooms are available in three categories. Resort, Vista, and Peak. The resort option is the least expensive, but a room will still cost over $1,500/per night. Montage Big Sky aims to be one of the top ski and golf resort destinations in the country. If you're not a member of the prestigious Yellowstone Club, Montage Big Sky is open to the public and will offer a similar experience to guests. If you're looking for a relaxing weekend getaway, this place looks like it would be a great choice.

Visit the Montage Big Sky website to learn more.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state