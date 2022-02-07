[POLL RESULTS] Bluebird Day or Powder Day in Montana?

First of all, we want to thank everyone that took the time to vote in our poll. It appears that skiers and snowboarders are all about that fluffy Montana powders.

Check out the poll results below.

Exactly half of the people that responded to the poll said that nothing compares to powder days in Montana, and we aren't surprised at all. Montana has some of the best snow in the world, and plowing through fresh powder is one of the best experiences you can have.

Montana is a great state for skiers and snowboarders. We get a lot of snow, and there are a lot of places in the state where you can take advantage of it.

Near Bozeman, Bridger Bowl and Big Sky Resort are popular ski areas that stay busy throughout the season. While both are popular, they are completely different. Bridger Bowl offers skiers and riders an experience that won't break the bank. On the other hand, Big Sky Resort is a cutting-edge resort that offers visitors the latest in modern technology and accommodations.

In case you're wondering, a bluebird day is a bright, clear, sunny day that usually follows a recent snowstorm. The skies are clear and blue and you can see for miles.

On a true bluebird day, you can look south and see the Tetons from atop Lone Peak at Big Sky. Bluebird days can be truly majestic.

Skiers and snowboarders in Montana have spoken. Nothing beats a powder day in Big Sky country.

