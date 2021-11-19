One Of America’s Most Affordable Ski Towns is in Montana

You don't really see the words "affordable" and "Montana" in the same sentence that often, so you may be surprised to learn that one of the most affordable ski towns in America is right here in Montana.

Unofficial Networks recently released a list of the 10 most affordable ski towns in America, and Anaconda, Montana landed at #9 on the list. To be honest, I've never thought of Anaconda as a ski town but it is located near Montana's Discovery Ski Area.

Anaconda has a rich mining history and is home to the Washoe Smelter, which is recognized as the tallest surviving free-standing masonry structure in the world. Anaconda is much more affordable than Bozeman. According to the article, the median home price is $239,000. You won't find anything close to that near Bridger Bowl or Big Sky Resort.

Skiing at Discovery Ski Area near Anaconda is actually really affordable. A full-day adult lift ticket at Discovery Ski area will run you $68. You can get a full-day lift ticket at Bridger Bowl for $69, but you have to purchase your lift ticket online to get that deal. If you don't buy in advance, it's $84. A lift ticket at Big Sky Resort could cost you well over $200, but you can find better deals depending on when you want to book your trip.

If you want to hit the road this winter, the drive to Discovery Ski Area from Bozeman will take you a little over two hours. The only problem is, we don't have much snow in Montana yet this year. Hopefully, that will change in the near future. In the meantime, do a little snow dance.

To learn more about Discovery Ski Area, click here.

