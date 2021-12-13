Popular “Yellowstone” Character Has Montana Roots

I thought all of you Yellowstone TV show fans already knew this, but apparently this was news to a few of you. Did you know that Forrie Smith, the guy who plays the popular character "Lloyd" on Yellowstone, is a real cowboy AND he has Montana roots?

My wife Jessica and I got to meet Forrie down in Las Vegas during the National Finals Rodeo at the World of Rodeo Reunion. For those who don't know, Forrie grew up doing rodeo in Helena, Montana.

Brent Jordan heads up the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame and was serving as the emcee for the World of Rodeo Reunion at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas. He said that what is really cool about Forrie is how Forrie is using his fame on the Yellowstone TV show to give back to the youth here in Montana.

Forrie grew up in the Helena and rodeo'ed at Montana State University in college. RodeoNews.com adds this:

Born in Helena, Montana, and raised on his grandpa and grandma’s ranch southwest of there, he spent his early years going down the rodeo road with his parents. “I went to grade school at Montana City – there were 13 kids in 8 grades.” He started competing in rodeo when he was 8. “I was on my second pair of chaps already – I wore one out riding at home.”

Given his love for rodeo, and his Montana roots- Forrie says he is honored to support organizations like the Montana Pro Rodeo Hall and Wall of Fame:

Forrie Smith: I'm honored to be part of this scholarship fund. I went to college at MSU on a rodeo scholarship and they paid my books and tuition. And then I had to work to make up my money for rent and everything else and it was quite a hard shift. So I'm proud to be part of an institution that's going to help them kids out and make college easier on them and their parents both.

By the way, Forrie told me he will be back in Montana in March to support Montana State University's rodeo program.

