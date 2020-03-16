Pub Station Closing Until April 15th – Shows Postponed/Cancelled

We received a press release from the Pub Station today (3/16) announcing that the Pub Station Taproom and box office will be closed effectively immediately thru April 15th. The statement said, in part:

Following the Governor and the CDC’s recommendations, The Pub Station Taproom and Ticket Window will be closed effective immediately through April 15th. Any shows that were scheduled for that time frame are being postponed. Our team believes this is the best course of action in order to get back to business as soon as safely possible, which along with public safety, is our goal. We understand that this is a stressful and uncharted time for everyone, but we encourage our patrons to hold on to any previously purchased tickets, as all tickets will be honored for the postponed dates.

Tickets for any upcoming events can still be purchased at www.thepubstation.com or by phone at 919-653-0443.

Postponed shows include: