Pub Station Closing Until April 15th – Shows Postponed/Cancelled
We received a press release from the Pub Station today (3/16) announcing that the Pub Station Taproom and box office will be closed effectively immediately thru April 15th. The statement said, in part:
Following the Governor and the CDC’s recommendations, The Pub Station Taproom and Ticket Window will be closed effective immediately through April 15th. Any shows that were scheduled for that time frame are being postponed. Our team believes this is the best course of action in order to get back to business as soon as safely possible, which along with public safety, is our goal. We understand that this is a stressful and uncharted time for everyone, but we encourage our patrons to hold on to any previously purchased tickets, as all tickets will be honored for the postponed dates.
Tickets for any upcoming events can still be purchased at www.thepubstation.com or by phone at 919-653-0443.
Postponed shows include:
- Boy Named Banjo / March 18, 2020 / Pub Station Taproom
- Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs / March 20, 2020 / Pub Station Taproom
- Calvin and the Coal Cars / March 21, 2020 / Pub Station Taproom
- Eagle Mount March Meltdown / March 18, 2020 / Pub Station Taproom
- Otherwise / March 28, 2020 / Pub Station Taproom
- Michigan Rattlers / April 1, 2020 / Pub Station Taproom
- Adelitas Way / April 2, 2020 / Pub Station Taproom
- Righteous Vendetta / April 3, 2020 / Pub Station Taproom
- Texas Hippie Coalition / April 9, 2020 / Pub Station Taproom
- The Waiting / April 11, 2020 / Pub Station Taproom
- The Goddamn Gallows / April 13, 2020 / Pub Station Taproom
- In This Moment / May 15, 2020 / First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
- In This Moment / May 16, 2020 / Casper Events Center