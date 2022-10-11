Quality Time with Parents… Yay? or Nay?

Taking your parents to lunch is a gesture that many don’t realize how important it can be for the parents.

When your kids grow up, get jobs, and live their own life it could be difficult to coordinate quality time. Below is my siblings and I all together for once, and wow my dad was so happy!

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega loading...

And to some people, it’s a huge obligation to hang out with their parents. But that’s truly all they want- quality time.

I think I must be a strange human because I enjoy hanging out with my parents and my step-parents especially because they live far away from me now. Most people wait for the holidays to roll around to spend this time with family.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

Tomorrow is Take Your Parents to Lunch Day!

If you’re a lucky duck and your parents live in the Greater Billings area, then perhaps planning a little gathering would make for happy hearts on all ends.

Here’s a list of my favorite lunch spots in Billings that I can’t wait to take my mama to.

Gusix- (Café with meat and potatoes)

Well-Pared (juices, smoothies, etc for a lighter lunch)

Cracker Barrell (Country Cookin’ good for the soul)

Soup n Such (My all-time favorite because it’s soup season)

Stellas (Wide Variety menu)

Sassy Biscuit Co. (Go-to Brunch Spot)

Like I said above, if you’re lucky enough to have parents close by and you get along with them- consider yourself blessed. I miss my family as I write this today.

Credit: Nikki Vega Credit: Nikki Vega loading...

Above is my dad and big brother enjoying a seafood boil we all put together to enjoy our time together.

All parents truly want when they get older is to spend quality time with us. When you add delicious food to the equation, it's even better!