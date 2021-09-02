What Are Montana’s Most Popular Baby Names? Here Is Your List

Ahhh, 2020, the year of the pandemic. Lots of people working from home, teaching school from home, and spending lots of time at home with their partners. So, it is no surprise that lots of people had baby fever and, well, got pregnant or really started their journey to parenthood. Picking baby names is super hard! When I was deciding what to name my son, I ended up picking Jacob, I didn't want a name that was hard to pronounce, hard to spell, and well to be honest, that he could get made fun of for. Here is Montana's list of "Most Popular Baby Names for 2020", AND the personality that apparently comes with the name.

Top 5 Boys Names in Montana for 2020:

Oliver: People often relate the name Oliver to being, mysterious, Independent, and respectful. Oliver also made the list of "Most Popular Baby Boy Names in the U.S.".

Henry: Intelligent, psychic, and graceful.

William: Intelligent, logical, and spiritual

Wyatt: Confident, independent, and respectable

James: Outgoing, inspiring, and expressive

Top 5 Girls Names in Montana for 2020:

Charlotte: Talkative, outgoing, inspiring. Charlotte made an appearance on the "Most Popular Baby Girl Names in the U.S.".

Olivia: Mysterious, intellectual, and respectable. Olivia climbed its way to the top in the U.S. as well for 2020.

Evelyn: Gentle, cooperative, and diplomatic

Harper: Outgoing, inspiring, and charming.

Nora: Expressive, cheerful, and outgoing.

I have come to realize as I go through this list, that basically any name you pick from this list of Most Popular Montana Baby Names, you will have a charmer on your hands!

