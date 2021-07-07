RECALL: Check Your Freezer for Tyson Chicken, Possible Listeria Contamination

Many of us grab a bag of ready-to-eat chicken to keep in the freezer for a quick meal when we're busy. CHECK YOUR FREEZER right now because there's a recall of Tyson chicken products that are very popular.

The recall is for nearly 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products. There is a possibility of Listeria contamination. Listeria is a bacteria and can cause very serious food poisoning. According to the USDA website on this matter:

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

The products in question are fully-cooked and ready-to-eat. They were sold not only to retail locations like grocery stores but institutions like rest homes.

HERE IS A FULL LIST OF RECALLED PRODUCTS ON THIS ALERT.

Symptoms of Listeria poisoning (listeriosis) include fever, nausea, diarrhea, muscle aches and more serious infections can affect the nervous system. If that happens, you may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions.

The good news is that illness is usually mild and goes away on it's own after 4 to 5 days.

If you find any of the recalled products in your freezer, you should either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. Do NOT eat them or serve them.

If you have questions about this recall or any other product safety issue, call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.