Paul Is Looking For Dog Food Advice. Please Help!

I'm sure you all have heard that a healthy diet can add years to your life. We could all do a little better...but your dogs have no choice. They only get what you give them.

I was buying the Victor brand of dog food for my dogs and now they stopped making it because of a salmonella scare. So, now I have to find a new dog food and I'm wondering what you folks have had good luck with.

My dogs are lab breeds, so I would like something that's good for older dogs and also has a little extra kick for bone and joint health. I've heard that some of the grains are not good for dogs, but some are.

If you are like me you don't mind paying for a better quality product, if it truly is better for the animal. We had some people reach out this morning to praise the Diamond brand of foods and also the Science Diet line of foods. It seems from what I have heard so far that the brands that are specific to your animals are the best.

Many of the folks who reached out this morning claim that the food was behind their dog's longevity. I believe that. Now, if we could only get Americans to pay as much attention to detail for themselves as much as their pets we would all be on the right track.

Feel free to leave a suggestion with your experience, someone else might benefit as well.

