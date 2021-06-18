Red Flag Warning for Billings, Then Will We Get Rain?
Low humidity, high temperatures, and strong winds in Billings will cause "erratic fire behavior and new fire starts" on Saturday (6/19), according to the National Weather Service.
The N.W.S. has issued a Red Flag Warning that will be in effect tomorrow (Saturday) from Noon to 9pm MDT, with unseasonably warm temperatures expected to be near 90, and a cold front turning winds to the northeast.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. -N.W.S.
Current weather forecast for Billings gives us a 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday night, but most rain is expected after midnight. Showers are likely for Father's Day Sunday (6/20), with the latest forecast showing a 70 percent chance of precipitation.
Thunderstorms are possible after noon on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast, with a high temperature only expected to be in the upper 60's.
Billings' summer 2021 weather forecast from the National Weather Service says conditions will "remain hot and dry which increases concern of elevated fire activity."
Climate outlook for our area from the National Weather Service:
The summer outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, issued May 20th, shows a higher likelihood of warmer and drier than normal conditions in our region, as well as most of the western United States. This outlook is based primarily on trends over past years, current drought conditions and recent La Nina conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean.
The National Interagency Fire Center is predicting "an above average fire season" for most of the western U.S., with Montana and northern Wyoming "highlighted to have an active August."
Some other potential impacts for Billings weather during the summer, according to the National Weather Service:
- Worsening drought conditions
- An active grass fire season (not necessarily for the high elevations)
- Air quality will likely deteriorate at times due to smoke from local fires and all across the western United States
- Heat and below normal river levels could lead to fishing restrictions and other impacts to outdoor recreation
- Agriculture and ranching will be stressed by hot and dry conditions
- Extended periods of heat may impact general outdoor activity. Expect multiple days with triple digit heat
- Increased energy consumption
CLICK HERE to see the National Weather Service Billings Summer 2021 forecast.