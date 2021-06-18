Red Flag Warning for Billings, Then Will We Get Rain?

Low humidity, high temperatures, and strong winds in Billings will cause "erratic fire behavior and new fire starts" on Saturday (6/19), according to the National Weather Service.

The N.W.S. has issued a Red Flag Warning that will be in effect tomorrow (Saturday) from Noon to 9pm MDT, with unseasonably warm temperatures expected to be near 90, and a cold front turning winds to the northeast.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. -N.W.S.

Current weather forecast for Billings gives us a 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday night, but most rain is expected after midnight. Showers are likely for Father's Day Sunday (6/20), with the latest forecast showing a 70 percent chance of precipitation.

Get our free mobile app

Thunderstorms are possible after noon on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast, with a high temperature only expected to be in the upper 60's.

Billings' summer 2021 weather forecast from the National Weather Service says conditions will "remain hot and dry which increases concern of elevated fire activity."

Climate outlook for our area from the National Weather Service:

The summer outlook from the Climate Prediction Center, issued May 20th, shows a higher likelihood of warmer and drier than normal conditions in our region, as well as most of the western United States. This outlook is based primarily on trends over past years, current drought conditions and recent La Nina conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

The National Interagency Fire Center is predicting "an above average fire season" for most of the western U.S., with Montana and northern Wyoming "highlighted to have an active August."

Some other potential impacts for Billings weather during the summer, according to the National Weather Service:

Worsening drought conditions

An active grass fire season (not necessarily for the high elevations)

Air quality will likely deteriorate at times due to smoke from local fires and all across the western United States

Heat and below normal river levels could lead to fishing restrictions and other impacts to outdoor recreation

Agriculture and ranching will be stressed by hot and dry conditions

Extended periods of heat may impact general outdoor activity. Expect multiple days with triple digit heat

Increased energy consumption

CLICK HERE to see the National Weather Service Billings Summer 2021 forecast.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.