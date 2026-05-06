Most of the time, our Wet Nose Wednesday featured pet is a dog. So it's always a pleasant surprise when Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter shows up with a cat. Today, we had the opportunity to meet Beth.

Beth, powering down on a kitty treat. Credit Michael Foth, TSM Beth, powering down on a kitty treat. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Beth is five years old.

You may have heard the news that YVAS was recently called to help with a cat hoarding situation in Billings. Someone had over EIGHTY cats in their home. Beth is one of those cats.

Side note: Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter currently has about 20 of the cats from the hoarder house. The rest have been sent to other shelters and animal rescue organizations across Montana for adoption.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Beth is calm, cool, and a real love bug.

Izzy Zalenski, Community Engagement Coordinator at YVAS, said that while many of the cats were malnourished, all of them were quite friendly, and Beth is no exception.

This sweet feline is quite calm and didn't seem to mind the confinement of her kitty carrier, nor did she freak out on the car ride to our studios. She loves getting petted and scratched behind her ears.

Get our free mobile app

Beth is a small cat and does well with other cats and children. No word on how she handles dogs, but this cool kitty seems like very little bothers her. You can adopt Beth or any other adult cat at YVAS for just $65.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you need a job fast or need employees, reach out to the pros at Advanced Employment to see how they can help you "Get the Job Done, Right!"

Photos: How Tiger King's Cats Now Live in Colorado The wildly-popular Netflix show 'Tiger King' bred a lot of questions: namely, where are Joe Exotic's tigers now? Apparently, many of them reside right here in Colorado. Gallery Credit: Kelsey Nistel