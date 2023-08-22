Small Town Charm, A Destination Worth Exploring In MT Says Mark

My weekend in Phillipsburg part two.

If you've never been there, "P-Burg" is a lot like Red Lodge is for us here in Billings. They're a short drive from Butte or Missoula, day trip range. Coincidentally, they also have an awesome candy store, but they are closed on Saturdays.

This little town has small-town charm and the last remaining pay phone that I've seen.

They have an awesome natural amphitheater and stage all 1/2 block from downtown. You can come and go all day long.

The event is a fundraiser put on by the rotary club. And fittingly, they have both a silent auction and a regular one with an auctioneer.

One of the items that interested me was the golf packages at both Old Works. But that went for big bucks as well.

From the "only in cattle country" category, you could bid on six round bales of alfalfa hay delivered anywhere in Granite County.

But my favorite auction item was from Phillipsburg Brewing Company. It's a Mug Club membership that entitles you and your heirs to half-price mugs of beer forever. The bidding was fast and furious. The winner took it with his bid of $5,000. Seriously.

I'll go back there someday. People were friendly and the cell service wasn't great. Just what I was looking for.

If you ever go there, keep in mind that there's only one place in town that serves breakfast before 11 a.m. And you can't get dinner after 8 p.m.

And if you haven't seen the video of the wild ladies around us acting up during "Fishin' In The Dark", you can find that on my Facebook page.

