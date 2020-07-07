Relay for Life is a summertime classic event in Billings. It's a time for remembrance, reflection, and celebration. It's also a really fun night (traditionally held at West High) with food trucks, games, the relay and of course the fireworks. Nearly all of us have been impacted by cancer in some way. Odds are that you've either had cancer, will get cancer at some point in your life, or will know someone in your immediate family who will be stricken with some form of cancer.

This year, organizers of Relay for Life have come up with a creative way to celebrate while maintaining social distancing. Re-titled for 2020 as the "Relay for Life of Yellowstone Street Edition," the festivities will be taking place on the street, with a cruise planned for Friday, July 10 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The cruise route is on 24th St. West, from Grand Avenue to Monad Road. Sidewalks along the entire route will be lit up with luminaria bags.

Credit: Relay for Life

The public is invited to participate by decorating a vehicle in purple, the color associated with all cancers. You don't have to have a classic car to participate, all makes and models including motorcycles and other street-legal vehicles are welcome to join the celebration.

Relay for Life raised over $600,000 to help find a cure for cancer last year. The goal this year is $500,000 and as of today (7/7) they are at $411,156. The top five fundraising teams to-date include:

Phillips 66 Billings Refinery $13,515

$13,515 Electrical Consultants, Inc./EPC Services $6,478

Billings Association of Realtors $4,375

Merrill Lynch $3,960

Billings Gazette $3,463

In a press release regarding the format changes to the event this year due to COVID-19, Relay Community Development Manager Andrea Arredondo said,

This is a huge departure from our 21-year relay tradition at the West High track, but it’s more important now than ever during the coronavirus pandemic to prioritize the health of our survivors and families who have weakened immune systems.

To make a Relay for Life donation CLICK HERE.