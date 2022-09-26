Astrology with Nikki Vega in Big Sky Country

Hello Cosmic Cuties!! PHEW, another week down and I'm feeling Mercury Retrograde hard. How about you?? What if you don't know what mercury retrograde is or you want to see how it's affecting Billings people and businesses?? Check it out here.

Last week we talked Sun signs, so this week we can talk Moon Signs. If you want to find out your entire astrological birth chart you can click here. BUT WAIT, don't leave this page yet. You'll need some tools. Keep reading.

You will need the EXACT time you were born. You can find it on your birth certificate or just text your mama because she probably knows.

We will talk more about the entire chart and how to read it in the coming weeks.

So, do this for me. Think about the moon. We usually only see La Luna when the sun is setting and sometimes we'll see her appear in the daytime. But the moon is our feminine power, yes men have feminine power. Feminine Power is the emotion behind everything we do.

Do you ever look up at the night sky and just start contemplating life?? I surely do, especially in BIG SKY Country, baby!

Have you ever read your horoscope or about your Sun Sign and thought "hmmm, this doesn't sound like me??"

Well my friend, that's why you find out your Moon Sign. Read both horoscopes for you Sun and Moon signs and see if any it rings true for you.

Horoscopes for the Week of September 25, 2022

Astrology, Billings, Montana, Nikki Vega, Mix Mornings Credit: Nikki Vega loading...

Libra Dates: September 23- October 22

It’s your time to shine libra baby! Mercury retrograde can’t even shake you, so use this power for good. Help a friend out, spend quality time with loved ones, do whatever you feel will make you happy. You deserve it!

Astrology, Billings, Montana, Nikki Vega, Mix Mornings Credit: Canva loading...

Scorpio Dates: October 23- November 21

Manage your temper this week Scorpio. Not everyone wants to always do the things you do. You have a tendency to lecture people who think differently than you, which comes off as judgey. Cool down, take some time for yourself and work through the heavy emotions in a healthy way.

Astrology, Billings, Montana, Nikki Vega, Mix Mornings Credit: Canva loading...

Sagittarius Dates: November 22- December 21

It’s time to focus more on your work and less on what your colleagues are doing, dear Sag. You may have an opportunity to spend good quality time with a lover. If you’re single look out! Someone may come sweeping into your life when you least expect it.

Astrology, Billings, Montana, Nikki Vega, Mix Mornings Credit: Canva loading...

Sagittarius Dates: November 22- December 21

It’s time to focus more on your work and less on what your colleagues are doing, dear Sag. You may have an opportunity to spend good quality time with a lover. If you’re single look out! Someone may come sweeping into your life when you least expect it.

Astrology, Billings, Montana, Nikki Vega, Mix Mornings Credit: Canva loading...

Capricorn Dates: December 22- January 20

Use yesterday’s new moon to write down what it is exactly you want for your life Cap. This is the time to manifest your greatness. See it. Hear it. Smell it. Envision yourself doing exactly what you want to do. The world is your oyster.

Astrology, Billings, Montana, Nikki Vega, Mix Mornings Credit: Canva loading...

Aquarius Dates: January 21- February 18

It’s a great week to learn something new, dear Aqua. This can be a trade, a craft, anything you think you’ll enjoy! Stay playful with it, and don’t take it too seriously. Remember, all experts were once beginners.

Astrology, Billings, Montana, Nikki Vega, Mix Mornings Credit: Canva loading...

Pisces Dates: February 19- March 19

A small issue could cause you a volcanic reaction within you this week Pisces. Instead of critiquing what people are doing “wrong” take a breath, and a small step backwards to see how you can react in a healthy way instead of exploding. Get some nature therapy by taking a walk in the trees, or a swim in the pool. Get your frustrations out so you don’t take it out on other people.

Astrology, Billings, Montana, Nikki Vega, Mix Mornings Credit: Canva loading...

Aries Dates March 21- April 19

Dear Aries, your routine for this week had a rocky start due to many obligations this past weekend. By the end of this week, you will have started a new routine surrounding your health. Maybe you’re starting to walk in your neighborhood daily, or even hitting the gym hard. Keep it up! This fire sign needs to burn energy somehow.

Astrology, Billings, Montana, Nikki Vega, Mix Mornings Credit: Canva loading...

Taurus Dates April 20- May 20

Your week starts in a busy manner, but by the end it will have calmed down. Take time to rest after accomplishing your to-do list. Taurus needs planned rest and relaxation this week so enjoy it!

Astrology, Billings, Montana, Nikki Vega, Mix Mornings Credit: Canva loading...

Gemini Dates May 21- June 20

Someone in your life is trying to suck the energy out of you, dear Gemini. This could be a family member or loved one. It could be an emotional week for you as your home and family life is taking a toll. Set boundaries. You’ll need them.

Astrology, Billings, Montana, Nikki Vega, Mix Mornings Credit: Canva loading...

Cancer Dates June 21- July 22

Dear Cancer, People in your life could be very emotional right now due to many things happening all at once. Cancer signs have a tendency to make everyone’s problems their own, so be mindful of this. Do what you need to do this week. Let the people in your life do their own thing too.

Astrology, Billings, Montana, Nikki Vega, Mix Mornings Credit: Canva loading...

Leo Dates July 23- August 22

Guess what Leo?? New financial opportunities will come into play this week. Don’t get overly excited because if something doesn’t work out the way you want it, you could let your emotions get the best of you. Use this opportunity to refine your financial situation, it will only benefit you.

Astrology, Billings, Montana, Nikki Vega, Mix Mornings Credit: Canva loading...

Virgo Dates August 23- September 22

You have a passion for fashion dearest Virgo so it’s time to put away all our summer clothes and grab that Fall wardrobe. People notice you due to your fashion sense. Use this to make new friends, try new things this week, or perhaps get a new hairdo.