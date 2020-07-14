Response ‘Overwhelming’ for COVID-19 Testing at Shrine

Today (Tuesday 7/14) was the first day for RiverStone Health's daily COVID-19 testing in the parking lot at the Shrine Auditorium, and the turnout was "overwhelming."

According to a press release from RiverStone Health, the free drive-through testing event needed additional staff to support the turnout, and officials were forced to shut down drive-through lanes early to ensure everyone that was already in line would be able to receive a COVID-19 test.

A total of 237 people were tested today. Because of staffing capacity, only 175 tests will be available each day at the testing site.

According to the press release from RiverStone Health, the testing breakdown is as follows:

80 symptomatic tests

157 asymptomatic tests

RiverStone Health will offer daily testing, Monday through Friday, in the parking lot of the Shrine Auditorium in Billings at 1125 Broadwater Avenue. The 9am to 10am hour will be reserved for those who have a prescription from RiverStone Health for a test.

People should remain in their vehicles for the COVID-19 testing at the Shrine Auditorium parking lot. RiverStone Health officials who be on hand to help conduct tests, and will be directing how to gently swab each nostril and place into vial.

Everyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will receive a call from RiverStone Health with instructions for self-isolation, contact tracing, and will conduct interviews about close contacts.

Testing for the general public will begin daily at 10am on a first come, first served basis. And only 175 tests will be available at the testing site, according to the press release.