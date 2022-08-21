Road Rage in Billings Leads to Man Being Shot Near Downtown

Billings Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a shooting near the YMCA downtown last night (Saturday).

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page, officers responded at 7:42 pm to the 4th Avenue North and North 32nd Street intersection for a shooting report.

Billings Police Sargeant Mansur said via Twitter that a preliminary investigation into the shooting suggests a possible road rage incident occurred between two males in two separate vehicles.

According to the social media post, one of the males involved was taken to a Billings hospital for gunshot wounds, but no further details about the severity of his injuries were available at the time this story was published.

Credit: Google Credit: Google loading...

Billings Police had 4th Avenue North from N. 32nd to N. 33rd Street for several hours last night while they conducted an investigation.

BPD Sgt. Mansur said via social media that all involved in the shooting were accounted for, and there's no threat to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available from the Billings Police Department.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.