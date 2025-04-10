Rocky Mountain College’s Bear Bash is Saturday. Join the Fun

The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears are hosting one their biggest - and most fun - athletic department fundraisers on Saturday, April 12th, at the historic Fortin Eduction Center on the RMC campus (511 Poly Drive in Billings).

This annual event brings together alumni, student-athletes, coaches, parents, and financial donors for a fantastic evening of camaraderie. Presented by Erck Hotels, Bear Bash will take place following the annual Spring Football Game that kicks off at 2:30 PM at Herb Klindt Field.

Attendees will help raise scholarship funds and program resources for over 400 student-athletes at Rocky Mountain College while also addressing many of the needs of its athletic department. Tickets to Bear Bash are $50 per person or $500 for a table of ten. Get tickets HERE.

Credit RMC Credit RMC loading...

Auction and door prizes galore at Bear Bash.

There is so much cool stuff to win or bid on at Bear Bash that we don't have room to list it all in this article. Raffle items include:

Battlin' Bears All-Sport Season Ticket Package

Battlin' Bears Nike Gear Package

Battlin' Bears UpTop Gear Package

Meadowlark Brewing Battlin' Beers Package

Custom RMC Dyecut Sign

Football In State Road Trip Experience

Rocky Bench Chairs Set

Meanwhile, the auction is filled with incredible stuff, from adventure scuba packages to RMC game day experiences, gift baskets, services, and much more. See the list HERE.

Credit Rocky Mountain College Credit Rocky Mountain College loading...

Rocky Mountain College is Montana's first university.

RMC's history goes back to the Montana Collegiate Institute in Deer Lodge, which started enrolling students in 1878. Wesleyan College opened its doors in Helena soon after, while Billings Polytechnic Institute opened at the turn of the century. The three schools became one in 1947. Enrollment at Rocky hovers around 1,000 students.

The Top 5 Highest Rated Colleges In Montana According To WalletHub After looking at 800 college in America, WalletHub ranked the colleges using metrics like affordability and performance, graduation rates, and success after graduation. Here are the 5 colleges in Montana that made their list. Gallery Credit: Nick Northern